TUHS girls tennis beats RFK in season opener

Submitted article

Taft Varsity Girls started their season out right, with a 7-2 victory over Robert F. Kennedy of Delano.

Singles wins for Taft came from Kayleigh Pence, Cristal Martinez, Nadalie Pence, Alyn Paz and Fatima Rivera. Taft also cleaned up in the doubles matches with wins coming from all 3 of our doubles pairs; Kayleigh P./Cristal M., Nadalie P./Fatima R., and Callie White-Pittman/Jaylynn Dowden.

Taft JV girls also got a win , partly due to RFK having to forfeit several matches due to a lack of JV players. "Thankfully they did bring the few girls that they had out, which gave a couple of our JV girls some good practice in their first league match, WIldcat Coach Kim McLanahan said. "Perla Camacho and Bilquiz Herrera proved they have what it takes to be a wildcat with strong wins over their RFK opponents."