Wildcat golfers open SSL season

Submitted article

The Taft Union High School Wildcat girls golf team opened league play on Tuesday at Delano Golf Course with a second place finish in the seven team event. It was the first league match for our two Freshmen, and a great learning experience for them. The girls are learning the many intricacies of the game, the rules and etiquette, and how to play golf quickly. These things take time and patience, and the girls are eager to learn.

"We have a lot of work to do in order to get our games where they need to be to compete with a strong Wasco squad, Wildcat Coach Mike Cowan said." I'm confident that with focus and determination we can give them a run for their money."

Cowan said standouts for the Wildcats were the number one player Trenadee Price, who shot the second best score of any player in the match with a 13-over par 45 and Freshman Mylee Gonzalez, who fired a 24-over par 56, the second best score amongst the Wildcats.

Individual Scores:

Trenadee Price 45

Mylee Gonzalez 56

Mallory Burell 58

Rylee Dodson 61

Allie Barnachia 68

Zillah Gaylord 73

Team Scores:

Wasco 273

Wildcats 288

Shafter 304

McFarland 305

Kennedy No Score (4 players)

Chavez No Score (4 players)

Arvin No Score (3 players)