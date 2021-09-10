TUHS volleyball sweeps Shafter

By Jonah Armstrong

Taft High's volleyball team won its second league game at Shafter Thursday night.

Shafter stayed close in the first set 25-20, and the second set 25-21, but Taft blew out the Generals in the last set with a score of 25-6. The Wildcats left Shafter with an overall of 6-2-1 and a 2-0 South Sequoia League record.

The team performed well across the stat board. Jayde Gonzalez walked out with 7 kills, 3 digs. Keeping up was Liberty Gregory, Katelynn Moore, and Cadence Mizener. Gregory grabbed 5 kills, 4 digs. Moore took 4 kills, 2 digs. Mizener got 4 kills on the court but led the way with 17 digs against the generals.

Right behind Mizener was Autumn Farkas who had only 1 kill but got 14 digs and 4 aces.

Kamiryn Downey and Cambria Parker each carried one kill, each with 6 digs. The two players stats separate with Downey having 5 aces too Parker’s 3 aces.

The Wildcats are heading to a neutral tournament Friday at Foothill where they’ll be scheduled to play four teams. The Cats will be playing Tehachapi, Foothill, Wasco, and Porterville. Taft's next league game is against McFarland.L