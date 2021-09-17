Taft High football game called off due to COVID

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Union High School's South Sequoia League opener against Kennedy High was cancelled Friday and a Sept. 24 game against Shafter could be in jeopardy

Taft has players in COVID-19 protocols, Coach Brian Durkan indicated.

He declined to say how many players were exposed, but the impact was apparently significant.

"It was enough to shut us down for 10 days," he said Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats are scheduled to host Shafter in a week.

This is the second game canceled by COVID-19. Taft's season opener against Kern Valley was called off in August.

The junior varsity team hasn't been affected. They are scheduled to play Kennedy at 5 p.m. at Delano High School.