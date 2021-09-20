Cougar volleyball team beats West Hills in CVC opener

From Taft College

The Taft College women's volleyball team began Central Valley Conference play with a win, defeating visiting West Hills College Coalinga 3-1 on Sept. 15.

The Cougars took the match by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 13-25, 25-12 to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the CVC.

Taft took advantage of 18 West Hills Coalinga errors over the first two sets to take a commanding 2-0 lead. TC couldn't complete the sweep, but slammed home 12 kills in the fourth set on its way to the convincing victory.

Freshman Kaimana Botelho-Patoc continues to put up big offensive numbers for the Cougars. She has totaled double-digit kills in five of six Taft matches this season as she had 17 to lead TC against the Falcons on Wednesday. Botelho-Patoc added 16 digs and four aces.

Jada Dias contributed 11 kills, 12 digs, and three aces while Kayla Iwata also had a good match with 31 assists and 14 digs.

The Cougars return to the court next Wednesday (Sep. 22) when they travel to Porterville College for a 6 p.m. match.