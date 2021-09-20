Cougar volleyball team beats West Hills in CVC opener

From Taft College
Taft College's Jada Dias (left) and Morgan Pulido receiving serve against West Hills

The Taft College women's volleyball team began Central Valley Conference play with a win, defeating visiting West Hills College Coalinga 3-1 on Sept. 15.

The Cougars took the match by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 13-25, 25-12 to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the CVC.

Taft took advantage of 18 West Hills Coalinga errors over the first two sets to take a commanding 2-0 lead. TC couldn't complete the sweep, but slammed home 12 kills in the fourth set on its way to the convincing victory.

Freshman Kaimana Botelho-Patoc continues to put up big offensive numbers for the Cougars. She has totaled double-digit kills in five of six Taft matches this season as she had 17 to lead TC against the Falcons on Wednesday. Botelho-Patoc added 16 digs and four aces.

Jada Dias contributed 11 kills, 12 digs, and three aces while Kayla Iwata also had a good match with 31 assists and 14 digs.

The Cougars return to the court next Wednesday (Sep. 22) when they travel to Porterville College for a 6 p.m. match.