Taft's annual Fourth of July fireworks show is returning to Rails to Trails after two years at Franklin Field.
Plans call for the event, sponsored by the Taft Chamber of Commerce, to be held on Saturday July 2 in the middle of the long holiday weekend.
This year's fireworks will be fired from near Rails to Trails in a large vacant area on the north side of Supply Row about halfway between Second and Fourth Streets.
In the past, the fireworks were sent up from a spot roughly south of the end of Eighth Street. But the construction of Grocery Outlet in the blast area forced the show to move back to Franklin Field for 2020 and 2021.
"Although our placement on the Rails to Trails is different from past years due to the growth of businesses along Supply Row, we are happy to bring the celebration back to a location near the center of town," the Taft Chamber of Commerce said in a letter to the city
The show starts shortly after 9 p.m. but there is a full evening of activity leading up to it.
As with past fireworks shows held on the west side of downtown, there will be vendors, bounce houses and more starting at 4 p.m.
Vendors will be located on the rails near Sixth Street with the bounce houses nearby.
Th chamber is requesting street closures for the event, including Supply Row and Rails to Trails from Second to Fourth Street and Sixth street between Main and Supply Row.
The chamber said it will have caution tape along Front Street between Second and Fourth unless the city wants to have that closed as well.
The chamber is also asking for the city to waive fees and have city public works assist with the road closures and traffic control.
