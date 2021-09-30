Latest News
- Taft's Most Wanted
- TC women beat Cerritos for fourth straight win
- TC mens soccer team plays Cerritos to scoreless draw
- Rosa Lee Orr
- Fire destroys historic Midway Sunset Trading Post
- Half of all eligible Kern residents now vaccinated against COVID-19
- Oildorado Parade entry deadline is Friday
- Taft Police activity for Sept. 26-27
Most Popular
Articles
- Taft's Most Wanted
- Rosa Lee Orr
- Fire destroys historic Midway Sunset Trading Post
- Victoria ( Vickey) Mae Montez 74
- Michael Anthony McCormick
- Lisa Reina Nelson
- Taft Police activity for Sept. 26-27
- Half of all eligible Kern residents now vaccinated against COVID-19
- David Aaron Lund
- Oildorado Parade entry deadline is Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.