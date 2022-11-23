Gabriel Soto's goal in the 30th minute would prove to be the game-winner for No. 2-seeded Taft College in a 1-0 win over No. 7 City College of San Francisco on Tuesday in Round 3 of the Northern California Regional Playoffs.
The Cougars are just one win away from advancing to the CCCAA State Championships. They will host No. 3 Hartnell College on Saturday (Nov. 26) in one of two regional finals with a trip to the state final 4 on the line.
Hartnell was a 2-0 winner over No. 6 Cosumnes River College in its third-round game on Tuesday.
Saturday's playoff contest will mark the first meeting of the season between Taft and Hartnell. The Panthers were champions of the Coast Conference South Division and enter Saturday's game with a 15-2-3 overall record.
The 2022 CCCAA State Championships are set for Dec. 2 & 4 at American River College in Sacramento. Taft looks to return to the state championships for the first time since reaching the finals in 2017.
