Theodore Eubanks, 92, of San Simeon and Taft, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in Bakersfield, California. He was a very special man in numerous ways, to both his family and the many privileged to know him. He always had a sparkle in his eye and an easy smile. People often referred to Ted Eubanks as lovable and kind, also frequently calling him their “favorite teacher."
Ted was born in Santa Monica, California. He spent his early years near Taft, living and working with his family on the Pyramid Oil Lease. He grew up riding pumping units and climbing tall oil derricks, eventually deciding that pursuing a formal education might be a nice change of pace. With youthful strength and natural athleticism, Ted enrolled in Taft College, going on to attend and play football for St. Mary’s College and Fresno State University. He majored in general education, which became his primary career for 35 years. He taught 6th grade at Roosevelt Elementary as well as 7th and 8th grade English at Lincoln Junior High.
While still in college, Ted was married to the love of his life, Eleanor Roberts Eubanks. Until her passing in November 2014, they enjoyed 66 years of laughter, love, pitfalls, and triumphs together. Ted was a dedicated educator for Taft City School District; he rarely missed a day, was respected by all, and was truly loved by his students. Once retired, he and Eleanor moved to San Simeon, California. In retirement, they both stayed active and traveled abundantly together, all while dedicating many volunteer hours to their central coast community. As his friends knew him, "Tedley" always found ample time to do what he loved most: hunting with his son-in-law, fishing out of Morro Bay and Ragged Point, and golfing with his family and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife Eleanor; brothers Erdie, Donald, and Richard Eubanks; and is survived by his sister, Bettye Sturla. Ted was the devoted father/father-in-law of Ted Eubanks Jr. and Kathy, Karen and Dene Hillygus, and was the happy “Popo” to grandchildren Teddy Jr., Tim, A.J., Paul, Todd, Jennifer, Thomas, and Kayla; and to many, many, great grandchildren
Following Ted’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is opting to consider a private celebration of life for this amazing and genial man.
